KOICA-Backed Initiatives Impact Agricultural Development In Kyrgyzstan's Issyk-Kul

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 23. Initiatives
backed by the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) have
significantly impacted agricultural development in Kyrgyzstan's
Issyk-Kul region, Trend reports.
This was highlighted during a meeting between Emilbek
Abdykadyrov, the authorized representative of Kyrgyzstan's
President in the Issyk-Kul area, and a delegation from KOICA led by
Lee Minho, project manager for organic agriculture policy.
It was highlighted that, with the organization's assistance, a
facility contributing to enhanced production processes was
successfully established in the Ak-Suu district hamlet of Maman. In
addition, a mini-complex for potato sorting has been launched in
Teploklyuchenka, and a fruit processing unit for juice extraction
has become operational in Tosor.
Abdykadyrov thanked KOICA for their active assistance and
stressed the importance of such collaborations for long-term
regional infrastructure development and improving the quality of
life for the local population.
Further collaboration between the parties is anticipated to
continue fostering the region's economic growth and enhancing the
socio-economic well-being of its inhabitants.
