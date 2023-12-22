               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
KOICA-Backed Initiatives Impact Agricultural Development In Kyrgyzstan's Issyk-Kul


12/22/2023 7:25:25 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 23. Initiatives backed by the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) have significantly impacted agricultural development in Kyrgyzstan's Issyk-Kul region, Trend reports.

This was highlighted during a meeting between Emilbek Abdykadyrov, the authorized representative of Kyrgyzstan's President in the Issyk-Kul area, and a delegation from KOICA led by Lee Minho, project manager for organic agriculture policy.

It was highlighted that, with the organization's assistance, a facility contributing to enhanced production processes was successfully established in the Ak-Suu district hamlet of Maman. In addition, a mini-complex for potato sorting has been launched in Teploklyuchenka, and a fruit processing unit for juice extraction has become operational in Tosor.

Abdykadyrov thanked KOICA for their active assistance and stressed the importance of such collaborations for long-term regional infrastructure development and improving the quality of life for the local population.

Further collaboration between the parties is anticipated to continue fostering the region's economic growth and enhancing the socio-economic well-being of its inhabitants.

