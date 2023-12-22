Ukraine's Air Defense Forces Down Seven Kamikaze Drones In Odesa Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense force shot down all seven combat drones launched by Russian forces to attack Odesa region.
Ukraine's southern defense forces reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
“The enemy once again attacked Odesa region with combat drones. All seven enemy targets were shot down by air defense forces," the report says.
According to Ukraine's southern defense forces, the blast wave from the explosion of a downed drone shattered the windows of an educational institution in Odesa district. Read also:
Three Russian Su-34s down in southern Ukraine
No civilian casualties were reported.
The Defense Forces warn that the Russian invaders are likely to launch repeated attacks this night.
