Four Ukrainians Returned Home From Russia Ombudsman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Four Ukrainian citizens have been returned home from Russia.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for human rights, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Due to mutual humanitarian agreements, we managed to return four Ukrainian citizens to Ukraine. In its turn, Ukraine helped four citizens to leave for Russia for family reunification," he said.

Lubinets also said that in accordance with joint agreements with the Russian side, a meeting was held on December 22 between Ukraine's representatives and Russian Human Rights Ombudsperson Tatyana Moskalkova to hand over humanitarian packages and letters for prisoners of war of both countries.

The Ukrainian Ombudsman also said that the transfer of parcels and letters for Ukrainian defenders was carried out with the assistance of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War and representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross, who made a centralized purchase of warm clothes, shoes and personal hygiene items.

“The principles of humanity, mutual trust and confidence of families that their relatives will be able to receive news from home remain important," the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 19, Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets announced that Qatar was ready to help return civilian hostages from Russia.