Enemy Shelling Of Kherson And Its Suburbs: Two Civilians Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Today, December 22, two elderly people were injured in Russian shelling of the Kherson urban territorial community.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Two people were injured in the Kherson urban territorial community as a result of shelling by the Russian occupations forces," the region's head posted.

Enemy shellsregion 117 times over past day, killing one person

He noted that the victims - an 85-year-old woman and a 76-year-old man - were provided with medical assistance, they refused hospitalization.

As reported, Kherson region is under Russian constant shelling. The enemy kills and injures civilians and destroys civilian and infrastructure facilities almost every day.