NACP Expects Influx Of Declarations With Corruption Risks In Late Jan

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NACP) records a tendency that declarations with corruption risks are the last to be submitted.

This was reported by Deputy Head of the NACP Artem Sytnyk in a comment to Ukrinform.

"Those who wanted to voluntarily file declarations have always had this opportunity," he said.

The official said that the declarations were filed even a few hours after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"When we saw that people voluntarily submitted their declarations, we appreciated it from our side. We regard such actions as a certain high anti-corruption culture of certain representatives of state authorities and local self-government bodies because they could not do it, but they did. That is, whether to declare or not is everyone's choice," Sytnyk emphasized.

According to him, the NACP observed that even before the decision to reintroduce mandatory declaration, most civil servants voluntarily submitted declarations.

"However, we are seeing a trend that the higher the position, the more corruption risks it involves, the fewer representatives of this position have filed declarations. We expect such declarations at the end of the declaration campaign itself. I think that the main influx will be at the end," the NACP Deputy Head emphasized.

Sytnyk reminded that the declaration campaign is the only one for two years, meaning that officials must submit declarations for 2021-2022 at once. He emphasized that the last day for submitting e-declarations was January 31, 2023.

The official clarified that almost 580,000 declarations have already been filed in 2021, and just over 470,000 in 2022.

As reported, on October 10, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law restoring e-declaration during martial law, which was re-adopted by the Verkhovna Rada with his proposals.