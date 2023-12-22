Arizona Charter School To Host First-Ever Free Community Resource Fair

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) AMS Desert Sky Campus set to bring free resources to Maryvale community

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2023 / The Academies of Math and Science are set to host their first-ever Health Resource Fair on January 13, 2024, for the Maryvale community. This milestone event will take place at The Academy of Math and Science Desert Sky campus, bringing together educators, students, and the community to explore a diverse array of health resources from local partners.

AMS Desert Sky

View of AMS Desert Sky front of campus

In partnership with the University of Arizona Cooperative Extensions program, Sun Produce Cooperative, Terros, the United Dairy Council, and more, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with leading health providers to explore resources that bring wellness into the reach of families and explore career skills advancement & opportunities.

The Health Fair will feature a diverse range of exhibitors, each showcasing products and services dedicated to promoting physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Attendees can expect to discover resources aimed at fostering a healthier community.

Key features: On-site vaccinations by the City of Phoenix Fire Department, eye exams & referrals, free fresh produce, child haircuts, food trucks, fun, Zumba, and more!

Event Details: Date: January 13th Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Location: The Academy of Math and Science Desert Sky. Admission to the Health Fair is free, and attendees are encouraged to register in advance to secure their spot.

To register, please visit

About Academies of Math and Science: The Academies of Math and Science is a top-performing, tuition-free, K-8 public charter school network with 9 locations across Arizona. The Academy of Math and Science's goal is to provide the best education in the best environment to their students.

