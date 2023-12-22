White House Welcomes Transfer Of Patriot Interceptor Missiles From Japan To US

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan welcomed the decision by the Japanese government on Friday that it will transfer Patriot interceptor missiles to the United States "to replenish US inventories."

"This decision will contribute to the security of Japan and to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region by ensuring that U.S. forces, in close cooperation with the Japan Self-Defense Forces, will continue to maintain a credible deterrence and response capability," he told reporters.

"President Biden strongly appreciates and supports the leadership role played by Japan under Prime Minister Kishida, and we will continue to work closely with our Japanese Allies to promote peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond," Sullivan

amm







MENAFN22122023000071011013ID1107650172