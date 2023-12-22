AMF: Kuwait Ranks 8Th In Macroeconomic Index

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait has made progress in the Arab Economic Competitiveness Index for 2023, coming eighth in the macroeconomic index compared to the ninth place in the previous classification, the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF) said.

The AMF added in the seventh issue of the Arab Economies Competitiveness Report 2023, issued Friday that Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain occupied the advanced positions respectively in the Arab Economic Competitiveness Index.

Four Arab countries kept their positions for 2019-2022 compared with 2018-2021, while competitiveness position has improved in nine Arab countries, namely Jordan, the UAE, Algeria, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Libya and Yemen, the report of which KUNA obtained a copy said.

Competitiveness in four other Arab countries declined, it said, referring that the UAE keeps the first place Arab Economic Competitiveness Index, thanks to its advanced rank in macroeconomic, and investment environment and attractiveness indices, followed by Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain.

On the monetary and banking sector index, Qatar ranked first, benefiting from its advanced position in the indicators of credit granted to the private sector and non-performing loans, it noted.

Kuwait obtained the second place in this index, as it made progress in non-performing loans decline and foreign assets growth rate indices, followed by Morocco, it stated.

The report went to say that Kuwait got the 11th position in the investment attraction and environment index, and the second in public revenue to the GDP index.

It report said that many Arab countries have adopted multiple national strategies and visions with the aim of enhancing productivity, improving the efficiency of produced goods, and focusing on productive sectors.

The Arab countries are seeking to develop service sectors, facilitate business environments, and boost infrastructure to address challenges that impede their competitiveness.

The report focused on Arab countries' national efforts aiming to achieve economic stability, and enhance sustainable economic development in order to improve living conditions for Arab citizens.

It indicated that Arab countries focus on education and workforce training to ensure providing required skills for the foreign sectors and services as well as improve massive infrastructure through major projects like port facilities, and logistics services.

The Arab Economic Competitiveness Index aims to measure the competitiveness of Arab countries in light of economic and international. It have two main indices: Macroeconomic sector, and environment and investment attractiveness index. Each index consists of a set of sub-indices. (end)

