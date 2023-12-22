India Bans Construction, Demolition In New Delhi To Improve Air Quality

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DEHLI, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- The Indian central government imposed restrictions on constructions and demolitions in the capital city as the air quality dipped into severe category.

The decision followed a meeting by Sub-Committee for invoking actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas on Friday evening, according to a statement by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the air quality deteriorated to 409 this evening from 397 in the morning, the statement noted.

"Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality, and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the Sub-Committee today has taken the call to re-invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-III of GRAP - 'Severe' Air Quality (AQI ranging between 401-450), today with immediate effect in the entire NCR," it said.

The eight-point action plan includes intensifying the frequency of mechanised sweeping of roads, ensure daily water sprinkling along with dust suppressants ensure proper disposal of the collected dust in designated landfills and intensify public transport services.

It also proposes to enforce strict ban on construction and demolition activities in the entire NCR, except for emergency government projects. In addition operations of stone crushers, mining and associated activities would be shut down.

Any reading above 400 is considered dangerous even for the healthy people.

Delhi is considered one of the most polluted cities in the world according to several studies on global air quality.

The deteriorating air quality is attributed to industrial and vehicular pollution, construction related pollution and burning of stubbles in neighbouring states. (end)

