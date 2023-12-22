Lebanese Resistance Member Killed In Clashes With Israeli Occupation Army

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese Resistance said one of its members was killed during confrontations with the Israeli occupation army in southern Lebanon on Friday.

The occupation forces launched airstrikes on several towns and lands near the Blue Line, including the areas of Jal al-Alam, Ras al-Naqoura, al-Labuneh, Tair Harfa, and Hamul in the western sector, according to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA).

Meanwhile, the occupation artillery bombed the outskirts of the towns of Aita al-Shaab, Naqoura, Ramia, al-Quzah, Beit Lev, Jabal Balat, Marwahin, Tair Harfa and Adissa.

On the other hand, the Lebanese Resistance stated that it targeted a gathering of occupation officers and soldiers in the Evin Menachem colony "with missiles and caused confirmed injuries."

The Resistance added that its members bombed the command and control center of the occupation army opposite Kafr Kila and achieved direct hits, NNA reported citing separate statements from the Resistance.

They also targeted an infantry force of the occupation army in the vicinity of the Metulla site and gatherings of occupation soldiers in the area of the Shomera Barracks "with missile and artillery weapons and achieved confirmed hits."

Confrontations continue daily between the occupation forces and the Resistance in the southern regions of Lebanon and across the border since the start of the Israeli aggression on Gaza on the seventh of last October. (end)

