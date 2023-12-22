OIC Welcomes UNSC Resolution On Aid Delivery To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation welcomed the adoption of the UN Security Council Resolution (2720) which demands immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance at scale directly to the Palestinian civilian population throughout the Gaza Strip.

The resolution, passed earlier today by 13 votes with two abstentions, is a significant step towards durable cessation of hostilities in Gaza; it should implemented immediately, the OIC said in a statement on Friday evening.

The organization urged the international community, particularly the Security Council, to force the Israeli occupation forces into abidance by the resolution immediately and fully.

It called for speeding up the delivery of essential humanitarian aid to the civilian population in Gaza, reaffirming opposition to any forced evacuation of the Gazans.

It reiterated the call for ending the brutal attacks and genocide being perpetrated by the Israeli occupation army against the Palestinian people across the occupied territories, notably Gaza Strip. (end)

