Islamic Cultural Ctr Of NY Holds Absentee Funeral Prayer For Late Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- The Islamic Cultural Center of New York held on Friday absentee funeral prayer for the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Kuwait's Consul General in New York Azzam Al-Asfoor expressed, in statements to KUNA, sincere condolences to the political leadership, Kuwaiti people and the Al-Sabah Family over the death of the father of all, Sheikh Nawaf.

Al-Asfoor recalled the traits, stances and humanitarian role of Sheikh Nawaf, praying to Allah the Almighty to bestow mercy upon his soul and bring solace to all Kuwaitis.

Meanwhile, the Consul voiced sincere wishes to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to complete the path of goodness and development as well as maintain stability, security and prosperity in Kuwait, and protect it from all harm.

Ahmad Zaker, the center's Imam, and all worshippers prayed to Allah to bestow mercy upon Sheikh Nawaf's soul. (end)

