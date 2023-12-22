Egypt: UNSC Resolution On Gaza Significant Albeit Insufficient

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the UN Security Council Resolution (2720) which demands immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance at scale directly to the Palestinian civilian population throughout the Gaza Strip.

The resolution is a significant step towards alleviation of the humanitarian disaster in Gaza but it fell short of calling for immediate cessation of hostilities, the Ministry said in a press release on Friday.

An immediate and durable ceasefire is the sole guarantee for full and effective implementation of today's resolution and stopping the bloodshed in the besieged Strip, it stressed.

The Ministry recalled that the extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic Summit, held in Riyadh on November11, 2023, demanded breaking the siege on Gaza and opening humanitarian corridors under aegis of the UN to ensure unhindered access of aid to Gazans.

The Ministry reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to working closely with international partners to prepare the ground for durable ceasefire, protect civilian lives in Gaza, and relaunch a substantive peace process that could lead to Palestinian statehood in keeping with the two-state vision.

Today's Resolution, brought to the Council by the United Arab Emirates and passed by 13 votes with two abstentions by the US and Russia, calls on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to appoint a senior aid verification coordinator in Gaza, and not a full monitoring mechanism.

Instead of calling for cessation of hostilities, it calls for creating conditions which could lead to a sustainable ceasefire. (end)

