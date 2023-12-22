UN Chief Stresses Need Of Humanitarian Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday a humanitarian ceasefire is the only way to begin to meet the desperate needs of people in Gaza Strip and end their "ongoing nightmare."

Speaking to reporters after the adoption of the UNSC Resolution (2720) on delivery of aid to Gazans, he said, "I hope that today's -- resolution may help this finally to happen but much more is needed immediately."

"Looking at the longer-term, I am extremely disappointed by comments from senior Israeli officials that put the two-State solution into question.

"As difficult as it might appear today, the two-State solution, in line with UN resolutions, international law and previous agreements, is the only path to sustainable peace," Guterres stressed.

"Any suggestion otherwise denies human rights, dignity and hope to the Palestinian people, fuelling rage that reverberates far beyond Gaza. It also denies a safe future for Israel.

"The spillover is already happening. The occupied West Bank is at a boiling point.

"Daily exchanges of fire across the Blue Line between Lebanon and Israel pose a grave risk to regional stability.

"Attacks and threats to shipping on the Red Sea by the Houthis in Yemen are impacting shipping with the potential to affect global supply chains," he regretted.

"Beyond the immediate region, the conflict is polarizing communities, feeding hate speech and fuelling extremism.

"All this poses a significant and growing threat to global peace and security. As the conflict intensifies and the horror grows, we will continue to do our part," he went on.

"We will not give up. But at the same time, it is imperative that the international community speak with one voice: for peace, for the protection of civilians, for an end to suffering, and for a commitment to the two-State solution - backed with action," the Secretary-General added. (pickup previous)

