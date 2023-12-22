US Coast Guard Cutter Seneca Returns From Western Caribbean And Eastern Pacific Patrol

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) VIRGINIA, USA – The crew of US Coast Guard Cutter Seneca (WMEC 906) returned home to Portsmouth, Friday, following a 65-day patrol in the Western Caribbean and Eastern Pacific Ocean.

Patrolling in support of Joint Interagency Task Force-South, Seneca worked alongside other Coast Guard cutters, department of defense and department of Homeland Security units, and international partners to conduct maritime safety and security missions.

During their patrol, Seneca responded to a sailboat in distress more than 100 miles west of Dry Tortugas National Park in heavy seas. Seneca provided a vital communications relay between the Coast Guard's Seventh District, Coast Guard Sector Key West, and a Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 helicopter crew, which airlifted the injured mariner to the Lower Keys Medical Center for immediate medical care.

“The resilience and tenacity of Seneca's crew was on display during our 65-day deployment to the Western Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean,” said Capt. James McCormack, the commanding officer of Seneca.“Seneca provided persistent presence in deterring transnational criminal organizations from trafficking illicit narcotics across the Central American region bound for the United States. The crew is eager to return to our family and friends for the holiday season and looks forward to our next mission protecting the United States and those at sea.”

Seneca is a 270-foot, Famous-class medium endurance cutter. The cutter's primary missions are counter-drug operations, migrant interdiction, enforcement of federal fishery laws, and search and rescue in support of US Coast Guard operations throughout the Western Hemisphere.

-p decoding="async" class="size-medium wp-image-4667 aligncenter" src="/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/new-hashtag-300x40.png" alt="" width="300" height="40" srcset="/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/new-hashtag-300x40.png 300w, /wp-content/uploads/2019/12/new-hashtag-768x102.png 768w, /wp-content/uploads/2019/12/new-hashtag-696x93.png 696w, /wp-content/uploads/2019/12/new-hashtag-1068x142.png 1068w, /wp-content/uploads/2019/12/new-hashtag.png 1352w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px" />

The post US Coast Guard Cutter Seneca returns from Western Caribbean and Eastern Pacific patrol appeared first on Caribbean News Global .