Gasper Landscape Giving Initiatives Provide Christmas Cheer For Bucks County Families And Pets In Need

Gasper's adopted stray, Momma Cat, visits Santa's Workshop to see how much money has been raised for the animals.

Gasper Raises Record Amount for Local SPCA and Surprises Two Local Families at Christmas Experiencing Extreme Hardship

RICHBORO, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Gasper Landscape Inc. and its team of elves scurried this December to provide Bucks County families and pets in need a warm and welcoming Christmas. Gasper and its associates through its multiple charitable programs provided gifts and donations to two local families in need, the Bucks County SPCA, and the Food Pantry in Warminster.“As a local family-owned business, our team and customers recognize the many challenges people and pets in our community face, especially at this time of the year, and we are proud to partner with our associates and clients to help those in need,” said Bob Gasper.Each year the Gasper Gives Program holds a nomination/search process to identify a Bucks County family experiencing extreme hardship. This year two families were selected, and the Gasper elves delivered gifts and gift cards to the families bringing big smiles to the families and their children.Gasper's Santa Workshop has collected donations for the Bucks County SPCA for over a decade in honor of Gasper's adopted stray cat, Momma Cat. This year's donations reached an all-time high of over $5,000 for the local rescue organization.Gasper Feeds, in its third year, held its annual holiday food drive for non-perishable goods and household items. The collection is given to the Bucks County Food Pantry in Warminster. More families are experiencing food insecurity and the Gasper team and its customers are pleased to support this worthy cause in which the company matches donations to the local pantry.To learn more visit, .About GasperGasper Landscape Inc., headquartered in Richboro, PA, has been the leading outdoor living and lifestyle company in the Greater Delaware Valley for over 35 years. Consisting of four divisions, Gasper's breadth of landscape and garden services is unparalleled in the region.The Landscape Design & Construction division is the area's premier design-build company experienced in tackling any size landscape, hardscape or carpentry project.With its 6-acre landscape nursery and greenhouse in Richboro, PA, Gasper Home & Garden Showplace is a true garden center destination with plants, pond supplies, gardening accessories, pottery, unique gifts, and seasonal home décor.Gasper Exterior Furnishings Studio in Furlong, PA, offers over 30 quality, upscale lines of outdoor and patio furniture and expert design services.Bucks County Hardscape & Building Supply provides wholesale contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners with professional grade tools, products, and supplies, as well as hardscape materials such as bluestone, pavers and wall stones.Together Gasper's four divisions offer an extraordinary outdoor living experience with the know-how and expertise needed to tackle any home or landscape project. Visit Gasper for more information.

