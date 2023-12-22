Northpoint Foundation And Santa's Helpers Collaborate Once Again, Hosting Another Holiday Bike Drive & Casino Night

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Delivering Bikes to Santa's Helpers

Dropping Off Bikes

Delivering Bikes

Raising over $155,000 and collecting 120 bikes for the children of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- NorthPoint Foundation, in collaboration with Santa's Helpers Inc., hosted a fundraising event to help bring joy to children this holiday season. Proceeds from the event benefit the NorthPoint Foundation, Santa's Helpers, and Sts. Joachim & Ann Care Service.What started with one family has turned into delivering gifts to more than 1,300 families in 2023 alone. Rita Swiener started Santa's Helpers by providing a family in need with holiday gifts. Determined to make sure no child was left without toys and necessities over the holiday season, her kind gesture has grown to become what we now know as Santa's Helpers Inc. – serving families in the City of St. Louis, St. Louis County, and the St. Louis Metropolitan area.“Next year, over 100 children who never thought they'd get a Christmas will get brand new bikes along with other toys,” said Rita Swiener, Executive Director at Santa's Helpers Inc.Money raised for Santa's helpers will be used to ensure that every child has something to open during the holiday season."We are thrilled to share the incredible success of our recent Holiday Bike Drive & Casin Night! Thanks to the incredible support of our sponsors, attendees, and the community, we have raised over $155,000 and collected an astonishing 120 bikes for children in St. Louis,” said Jessica Hamilton, Executive Director at NorthPoint Foundation.“This event was not just a celebration but a testament to the power of collective goodwill. Benefiting multiple organizations – the NorthPoint Foundation, Santa's Helpers, and Sts. Joachim and Ann Care Service – we were able to extend our support and impact to diverse causes, touching lives and spreading joy far and wide.”The NorthPoint Foundation, established in 2019, is dedicated to building brighter futures for children and families. Through mentorship, community service projects, and strategic partnerships with nonprofits, we're committed to making a tangible impact, removing barriers, and inspiring positive change and empowering children for a better tomorrow.Sts. Joachim & Ann Care Service, the largest comprehensive social support agency in St. Charles, Lincoln, and Warren Counties region, has been empowering individuals and families in need since 1981. Your sponsorship will enable them to continue serving those in crisis, preventing homelessness and hunger, and offering essential programs to those who need it most.The Bike Drive & Casino Night is an annual fundraising event hosted by the NorthPoint Foundation, NorthPoint Development's public charity. Last year, the event raised over $44,000 and brought in 140 new bikes for the children of St. Louis.Event attendees donated $100 or a new bike for entry and enjoyed live music by Hollywood Five, a live auction, casino games, raffles, and food throughout the evening.Speakers at the event included Rita Swiener, Executive Director of Santa's Helpers, Inc., and Chad Meyer, President at NorthPoint Development.The event was presented by Vee-Jay Cement Contracting Co., Inc. and Vicon Construction, LLC.Other event sponsors included Contegra Construction, Vision Electric, BEX, Poettker Construction, NAI Desco/The Devereux Company, Jost Builders, Fenix Construction Company, D7 Roofing, Crossland Construction, Bi-State Fire Protection, Native Landscape Solutions, Icon Mechanical, TJ Weis, Focal Pointe of St. Louis, BSR Services Atlas Restorations Specialists, Agilix, and GIE, LTD.

