Aristocrat Group (OTC: ASCC) Announces The Appointment Of New Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Texas, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWir -- Aristocrat Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Corwin as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mark will be responsible for Aristocrat Group's financial stewardship and associated activities, including capital allocation, business planning, performance management and execution. Mark served honorably as a member of the special operations community in the United States Marine Corps Reconnaissance. Mark has started, grown, and sold multiple businesses in the food, beverage, and retail industries. He was twice voted as the“Best Veteran Owned Business of the Month” by the United States Veterans Chamber of Commerce. As a founder and C-level executive of multiple companies, Mark's leadership has shown that he can bring any new brand to the front lines of success.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT GROUP

ARISTOCRAT GROUP plans to add a large portfolio of beer and distilled spirits.

Notice regarding Forward-Looking Statements Mark will be responsible for Aristocrat Group's financial stewardship and associated activities, including capital allocation, business planning, performance management and execution. Mark served honorably as a member of the special operations community in the United States Marine Corps Reconnaissance. Mark has started, grown, and sold multiple businesses in the food, beverage, and retail industries. He was twice voted as the“Best Veteran Owned Business of the Month” by the United States Veterans Chamber of Commerce. As a founder and C-level executive of multiple companies, Mark's leadership has shown that he can bring any new brand to the front lines of success.

Aristocrat Group is a Veteran operated company.“Through Integrity, Passion and support of our customers we build our base,” Derek K. Sisson, Founder

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: this news release contains forward-looking information within the meanings of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that including the words "believes, "expects," anticipate", or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Contact: Derek Sisson

...