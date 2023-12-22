Emotional Schools, The Looming Mental Health Crisis And A Pathway Through It By Leroy Slanzi

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Emotional Schools, The Looming Mental Health Crisis and A Pathway Through It"

Leroy Slanzi, Author of the book "Emotional Schools, The Looming Mental Health Crisis and A Pathway Through It"

Leroy Slanzi Addresses the Looming Mental Health Crisis in Groundbreaking Book: "Emotional Schools, The Looming Mental Health Crisis and A Pathway Through It"

MERRITT, BC, CANADA, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Author Leroy Slanzi Addresses the Looming Mental Health Crisis in Groundbreaking Book: "Emotional Schools, The Looming Mental Health Crisis and A Pathway Through It"Small Town Educator Offers Insightful Strategies to Navigate the Challenges of the Modern Educational Landscape.On December 27, 2023, Leroy Slanzi, a seasoned educator with over 25 years of experience, will release his transformative book, "Emotional Schools, The Looming Mental Health Crisis and A Pathway Through It." Born and raised in a small town in the interior of British Columbia, Canada, Slanzi draws on his extensive background as a Special Education Teacher, Classroom Teacher, and Principal to tackle the pressing issue of the looming mental health crisis affecting students, teachers, and parents alike.In "Emotional Schools," Slanzi delves into the profound impact of societal changes, technology, and personal challenges on the behavior and mental well-being of students. The book features a comprehensive exploration of key topics, including the influence of screen time, financial strain, trauma, and emotional dysregulation. Slanzi emphasizes the critical role of educators in addressing these challenges and fostering a positive, supportive school culture that allows students to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.In the midst of societal tension surrounding educational content and the pervasive influence of technology, Slanzi argues for a renewed emphasis on social-emotional learning. He contends that nurturing essential social-emotional skills, such as empathy, self-regulation, coping mechanisms, and conflict resolution, is crucial for creating a conducive learning environment.Slanzi further explores the mental health challenges faced by both students and educators, highlighting the pressures to excel academically, social factors, and the increasing prevalence of mental health issues. He calls for a collaborative effort among students, teachers, school leaders, and the community to address these challenges and build a solid support system.The book provides actionable insights into the science behind emotions, offering strategies for educators and students to cultivate self-awareness and effective emotional regulation. Slanzi emphasizes the importance of this knowledge, particularly for individuals who have experienced adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), as it enables them to navigate challenging situations and maintain emotional control.Slanzi's book underscores the critical role of effective leadership in supporting educators and preventing burnout. He argues that a positive school culture, open communication, and a harmonious work-life balance are essential components of a supportive environment.As Leroy Slanzi sheds light on the well-being of our minds and offers a pathway to emotional thriving, "Emotional Schools" serves as a groundbreaking resource for educators, parents, and policymakers alike. By fostering a collaborative and compassionate educational system, Slanzi's work contributes to the creation of an environment that caters to the needs of all."Emotional Schools, The Looming Mental Health Crisis and A Pathway Through It" will be available on December 27, 2023, and can be purchased through Amazon .

