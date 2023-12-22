Todos Medical Announces Insolvency Proceedings In Israel

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, NY, ALPHARETTA, GA and TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWir -- Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) , an innovative healthcare solutions company, today announced that a trustee was appointed (the“Trustee”) with respect to an insolvency order that was issued with respect to the Company in Israel related to a request for liquidation filed by the Company's Founder and former Director, President & CEO Rami Zigdon.



As disclosed in the Company's 2022 annual report filed with OTC Markets on July 17, 2023, the Company's former CEO Rami Zigdon filed a lawsuit in Israel against the Company for unpaid wages stemming from the period of time when Mr. Zigdon was Director, President & CEO of Todos Medical. The Company entered into a settlement agreement with Mr. Zigdon for $120,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022, to be paid in three installments, as the Company was preparing to list its Ordinary shares onto the NYSE American stock exchange and effect a related public offering originally filed on Form S-1 in July 2022. Due to unforeseen setbacks and adverse market conditions during the listing process, the Company was unable to effect the NYSE American and related public offering. The Company made the first payment, of $24,000, to Mr. ZIgdon in January 2023. In August 2023, the Company entered into a revised settlement agreement with Mr. Zigdon for $110,000, above and beyond the $24,00 already paid, following a hearing with the Court of Insolvency to be paid in two installments: 1) $28,500 in September 2023 and 2) $79,500 in November 2023. The Company paid the $28,500 in September 2023. Unfortunately, despite the Company making every attempt to secure funding to make the $79,500 payment, the Company was unable to timely complete the settlement and was not granted additional time by the Court to make the payment, despite suffering significant operational, financial and capital raising hardships as a result of the Israel-Hamas war that began following the Hamas terrorist attacks of October 7, 2023. In December 2023, a trustee was appointed by the Court of Insolvency to oversee the liquidation of Todos Medical Ltd. in Israel. The Company has submitted to the trustee a summary plan of reorganization to satisfy its liabilities without the Company going through liquidation.

On December 18, 2023, the Company's subsidiary 3CL Pharma USA, Inc. (“3CL Pharma”) received a notice of default from its licensor NLC Pharma, Ltd. related to certain unpaid fees owed under the license entered into between NLC Pharma and 3CL Pharma on September 15, 2023. NLC subsequently agreed to amend the terms of the notice of default to provide 3CL Pharma with relief as it relates to monies owed under the license agreement, and time available to make such payments. of the $331,771.39 currently owed to NLC under the terms of the license, NLC has agreed to accept a payment of $162,000 by December 29, 2023 and an additional payment of $132,000 by March 1, 2024, provided that during the period of time between January 1, 2024 and February 28, 2024, 3CL Pharma launches its proposed crowdfunding campaign to raise funding for a Long COVID clinical trial for a Medical Food version of Tollovid®.

On December 19, 2023, the Company submitted a plan of reorganization to the Trustee in Israel that comprised the following elements:

Todos Medical will seek to cause its secured and unsecured debt holders to exchange their securities for 1) shares of 3CL Pharma priced based upon the pending crowdfunding campaign offering price or 2) shares of Todos Medical LTD. based upon the per share price at the time the Company exists the insolvency process;Todos will cause its 100%-owned subsidiary Corona Diagnostics to continue to pursue outstanding unpaid invoices from several of its former COVID PCR Lab Supply clients totaling over $5 million. Corona Diagnostics has entered into a contingency agreement with a well-known law firm to pursue the two largest of the outstanding four claims, and has already won an award of over $400,000 from a non-binding arbitration hearing. Corona Diagnostics has a mediation hearing set for January 18, 2024 in regards to unpaid invoices totaling over $3.5 million with its largest former lab client;Todos will pursue outstanding obligations owed to it by the shareholders of American Lab Services under its Provista Diagnostics joint venture agreement entered into May 2023. On October 3, 2023, the Company delivered a formal notice of default to the shareholders of ALS related to the deficiencies in their performance obligations, and per the terms of the agreement they were granted a 90-day cure period that ends in early January 2024;Provided 3CL Pharma is able to raise sufficient funding from its crowdfunding campaign, it will purchase Todos Botanicals outright from Todos Medical Ltd. in cash in order to consolidate all dietary supplement manufacturing and distribution under 3CL Pharma, as well as shore up Todos Medical's solvency so that it can pursue its lab testing and proprietary diagnostics business plan.

If the above plan is approved by the Court of Insolvency, the Company believes it will result in the settlement of all outstanding Todos-related liabilities and create substantial value for shareholders. The Company has informed the Trustee, as well as its secured and unsecured debt holders, that it requires approximately $1,000,000 in an immediate capital infusion by December 29, 2023 to satisfy the NLC license maintenance requirements with 3CL Pharma, to launch the 3CL Pharma crowdfunding campaign, and settle the Company's most urgent outstanding liabilities, including monies owed to Mr. Zigdon. In the event Company is unable to secure this capital, it will result in the forced liquidation of the Company's assets and the termination of the license agreement between 3CL Pharma USA, Inc. and NLC Pharma. The Company is currently awaiting a response from the trustee in this matter, and is actively engaged in discussions with secured and unsecured debt holders to source the capital needed.



Regardless of the outcome of the matters before the Court of Insolvency in Israel, Todos Medical and NLC Pharma are committed to ensuring that all customers who have placed orders for Tollovid via will receive their orders.

