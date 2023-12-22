GGRM Law Firm's Personal Injury Partner Dillon Coil Departs, Joining Cloward Trial Lawyers On A New Journey.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GGRM Law Firm

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- GGRM Law Firm bids farewell to its esteemed personal injury partner, Dillon Coil, who will join Cloward Trial Lawyers on January 1, 2024. After seven years of dedicated service to GGRM's clients, Dillon Coil is set to pursue new opportunities while continuing his mission of delivering exceptional legal representation.During this transition, Dillon Coil's collaboration with GGRM will persist. Both Dillon and GGRM remain committed to working together on existing trial cases, ensuring that clients receive the high-quality legal representation they expect and deserve.GGRM Law Firm reaffirms its unwavering commitment to its personal injury clients. The majority of them will continue to be represented by our experienced personal injury attorney teams, led by seasoned attorneys Kevin King and Jeremey Beasley, known for their expertise in the field. GGRM's existing workers' compensation practice, overseen by Lisa Anderson, Jason Mills, Toby Yurek, and Josh Davidson, remains unaffected.The partnership between Dillon Coil and GGRM is a testament to the enduring relationships forged within the legal profession. GGRM takes pride in being a part of Dillon's journey and looks forward to the continued collaboration between our firm and Cloward Trial Lawyers.About GGRM Law Firm:GGRM Law Firm, with over 50 years of experience, stands as one of Nevada's most experienced workers' compensation and personal injury law firms. Our team of dedicated and passionate attorneys has been helping the injured achieve peace of mind by ensuring maximum recovery and restoration in personal injury and workers' compensation cases.

