LA Kids Love To Eat Dads And Moms Food Participate In The Sweetest Video Contest

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring sweet weekly foodie video contest for kids in LA who love to eat mom's food.

Recruiting for Good creates The Sweetest Foodie Contest for Kids Who Love to Eat

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring sweet weekly foodie video contest for kids in LA who love to eat Dad's food

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring sweet weekly foodie video contest for kids in LA who love to eat.

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make positive kids; is sponsoring sweet weekly foodie video contest.

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good & The Sweetest GigsSANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good (R4Good) is a unique staffing agency that delivers sweet solutions for a better tomorrow by helping companies find talented professionals who seek to land sweet jobs. R4Good generates proceeds to fund creative contests and work program for kids; 'The Sweetest Gigs.'According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good, "We're jumpstarting the year for sweet talented kids who love to eat ; by creating sweet fulfilling experiences for them and parents too!"It's a Sweet Day in LA. Recruiting for Good is launching 'Review Dad or Mom's Food ;' The Sweetest Weekly Video Contest for Kids Who Love to Eat (in Pre-K to 6th Grade).Kids in Pre-k to 6th grade participate in contest and compete within their age range.Kids taste favorite food (made by dad or mom) and parent helps make video of kid; sweetest entry wins a $50 dollar dining/food gift card every week.The top 5 sweetest entries every month will earn invites for A Sweet Day in LA (The Sweetest Parties to enjoy LA's Best Treats).How Sweet Parents Help Talented Kids Submit Videos?1. Families live in LA, kid will state 'age;' taste and review favorite food.2. Parent makes video (less than 1 minute); while kid enjoys talking about food.3. Parent submits video to Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com; every week one winner selected.Carlos Cymerman, adds, "Kids earn invites to Party for Good in LA and appreciate every day: Donuts for Daddy (Father's Day), Grateful for Pie (Thanksgiving), Howling Sweets (Halloween), iCelebrate Cake (New Years), Loco for Choco (Mother's Day), My Sweet Ice Cream (4th of July)!"AboutDoes your exceptionally talented kid in Pre-K to 6th grade love to eat dad or mom's food and review it too? Our video contest is perfect for them to do both. Sweetest entry wins $50 Dining/Food Gift Card and invites to The Sweetest Parties in LA to enjoy and share the best sweet treats. To learn more visit orDoes your exceptionally talented kid in Pre-K to 6th grade love to eat and review good food? Our video contest is perfect for them to do both. Sweetest entry wins $25 Dining/Food Gift Card and invites to The Sweetest Parties in LA to enjoy and share the best sweet treats. To learn more visitContest runs from December 25th, 2024 to January 25th, 2024 (Kids can submit 3 videos review food you love, review dad's food, and review mom's food).Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit:Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs; a meaningful work mentoring program for exceptionally sweet talented kids. Kids on our creative gigs learn to appreciate themselves and life. Experience fulfillment, gain self-confidence, learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Kids do reviews of sweets and earn sweet Beauty, Foodie, and Shopping Gift Cards...because, NO ONE should work for FREE...but some of us are lucky enough to work for GOOD! To learn more visitWe've created the only training and development work program in the world for 5th graders.In 2024, Recruiting for Good is launching 2 new One Year Sweet Creative Writing Gigs for Kids in 5th grade to high school. Parents/Grandparents can participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn a spot for The Sweetest Foodie Gig (Recruiting for Good sponsors Mom and Me Lunches); review LA's Best Michelin Star Italian Restaurants. The other sweet gig is called 'We Use Your Voice for Good' create positive meaningful content (perfect gig for kids who love to be reporters, poets, or writers).Kids on the one year creative writing gigs will have an opportunity to be published on LA Parent Magazine.Kids Who Complete Sweet Gigs Earn Gift Cards for Beauty, Foodie & Shopping TooBecause, No One Should Work for FREE...Some of Us are Lucky to Work for GOOD!After one year paid gig, kids are ready to land a sweet job and enter the workforce!Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been supporting hiring Americans first. We don't outsource, and always strive to encourage companies to hire locally. Companies that love made in America; hire Americans to build and create tomorrow's solutions in the USA. Do your patriotic duty, hire locally, and invest in tomorrow's workforce today!

Carlos Cymerman

Recruiting for Good

+1 310-720-8324

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

9 Year Old Boy Participated in Foodie Contest