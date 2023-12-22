Andrew Wilkow ,Of Salem Media, Named VFAF Veterans For Trump Hero Of The Month December 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Andrew Wilkow with VFAF's Teddy Daniels

VFAF Logo

Veterans for Trump logo

- Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots PresidentIRVING , TEXAS , USA , December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- From the press-room of L-Strategies : The official press of Veterans for Trump grassroots nationalVFAF Veterans for Trump , a national Veterans organization representing millions of conservative veterans and law enforcement officers , select a Hero of The Month each month. That hero need not be a veteran or law enforcement officer.This month Andrew Wilkow ,of the Salem News Channel ,was selected for the honor said VFAF national grassroots president Stan Fitzgerald .Teddy Daniels who is the South Carolina state chapter president of the veterans organization suggested Wilcow because he was aware Wilcow with the Salem News Channel recently raised 166,000.00 for veterans charitable causes.Teddy Daniels featured Andrew Wilcow on Teddy Daniels TV for a short interview and made the public announcement see Youtube clipVFAF's Donna and Stan Fitzgerald are producing two film projects with the veterans organization that will be streaming on Salem when releasedIn other VFAF News :VFAF Veterans for Trump producing a "Trump" related documentary for release in early 2024Jason Fyk founder of Social Media Freedom partners with Legacy PAC and Veterans for Trump in his firms challenge to Section 230's Constitutionality.jason-fyk-partners-with-legacy-pac-and-veterans-for-trump-in-his-firms-challenge-to-section-230s-constitutionality-fyk-vs-facebook/The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement :VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump's announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669The Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.

Andrew Wilkow named VFAF Veterans for Trump hero of the month 12/23 Teddy Daniels live announcement