Taming Crypto: A Beginner's Guide To The Wild West Of Cryptocurrencies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Maryl Gladstone's book 'Taming Crypto takes the reader on an unexpected, but delightfully entertaining journey about Crypto, without getting lost in the jargon.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES , December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Maryl Gladstone , a SoCal-based author, and forward-thinking investor, has released a unique and compelling guide to the world of cryptocurrencies titled "Taming Crypto: Your Beginner's Guide to Navigating the Wild West of Crypto ".The book offers fresh insight into the intimidating world of digital asset investment, by presenting it as an adventurous narrative rather than a conventional instructional guide.In "Taming Crypto", Gladstone leverages her expertise as an entrepreneur and strategist to simplify the complexities of crypto, providing readers with a detailed roadmap to navigate the digital asset landscape.The book is divided into two parts. The first part takes readers on a metaphorical journey through the world of crypto, while the second part provides practical lessons to kickstart a personal journey into cryptocurrency investment."Taming Crypto" reflects Gladstone's approach to life - tackling new experiences fearlessly, embracing the bumps and bruises that come with them, and always maintaining a playful spirit."Taming Crypto: Your Beginner's Guide to Navigating the Wild West of Crypto” is the perfect gift for the holiday season. It's a must-read for those who are curious about the crypto world but have not yet taken the plunge, as well as seasoned investors looking for a fresh perspective.For more information about "Taming Crypto: Your Beginner's Guide to Navigating the Wild West of Crypto", please contact:Donna Segura at ...Publicist - OleanderPRAbout Maryl Gladstone:Maryl Gladstone is a SoCal-based author, frequent traveler, and avid adventurer. As an entrepreneur and strategist, she's dedicated to building legacies and helping others navigate the constantly evolving landscape of investment and technology.

