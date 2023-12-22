Lemvega Capital Enters Digital Asset Market With Acquisition Of Iron Key Capital

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- LemVega Capital , a distinguished private fund and international investment firm founded by Caroline Farah Lembck , proudly announces the acquisition of the Iron Key Capital, a fundamental research-focused digital asset fund. This strategic move further solidifies LemVega Capital's position in the dynamic digital asset market.Caroline Farah Lembck, Founder, CEO, and Managing Partner of LemVega Capital, expressed excitement about the acquisition. "We are thrilled to integrate Iron Key Capital's Crypto Fund into the LemVega Capital family. This aligns with our commitment to staying ahead of industry trends and providing our clients with diverse investment opportunities."Joseph Argiro , former CEO of Iron Key Capital, joins LemVega Capital as a Managing Partner and assumes the role of Chief Product Officer. His appointment underscores LemVega Capital's dedication to assembling top-tier talent in the digital asset space.Caroline Farah Lembck stated, "Welcoming Joseph Argiro to LemVega Capital enhances our leadership team's depth. His experience and vision will undoubtedly strengthen our position as innovators in the investment management industry."LemVega Capital, registered as an investment adviser, operates strategically in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As a women and minority-owned financial institution, the firm manages three hedge funds and a biotech venture capital fund, committed to achieving unparalleled heights in the investment management industry.Iron Key Capital's Crypto Fund, now under the LemVega Capital umbrella, is designed to explore emerging opportunities in NFT infrastructure, DeFi, and beyond. The fund's focus on crypto solutions that impact real economic activity aligns with LemVega Capital's commitment to innovation and strategic vision."I am thrilled to become a part of LemVega Capital and contribute to its continued success. The acquisition of Iron Key Capital's Crypto Fund marks an exciting chapter, and I look forward to collaborating with the exceptional team at LemVega Capital to provide investors with regulated exposure to the innovation occurring in digital assets," said Joseph Argiro.With this strategic acquisition and leadership transition, LemVega Capital is well-positioned to navigate the dynamic landscape of digital assets, delivering exceptional value to its investors.For media inquiries, please contact: ...About LemVega CapitalTMLemVega CapitalTM is a distinguished private fund and international investment firm, founded by Caroline Farah Lembck. Registered as an investment adviser, the firm operates strategically in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the United Kingdom. LemVega Capital manages three hedge funds and a biotech venture capital fund, committed to achieving unparalleled heights in the investment management industry.About Joseph ArgiroJoseph Argiro, former CEO of Iron Key Capital, joins LemVega Capital as a Managing Partner and Chief Product Officer. With a background in digital assets and a proven track record in leadership, Joseph brings valuable web3 and product expertise to drive innovation and strategic vision within LemVega Capital.This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a recommendation for any strategy or investment product.

