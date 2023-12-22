The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Anand Kuruvilla As A Top Pinnacle Professional For His Contributions To The Field Of Radiation Oncology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PALATKA, Fla., Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Anand Kuruvilla is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the field of Radiation Oncology.

Dr. Kuruvilla pursued higher education in India and completed his post-graduate oncology training in England. In 1982, he immigrated to the United States. He earned an American post-graduate degree in radiation oncology from SUNY Downstate Medical Center in New York, where he was also the chief resident during his final year.

Anand Kuruvilla

Board-certified in radiation oncology, Dr.

Kuruvilla focuses on and specializes in treating various adult cancers with irradiation. He has been instrumental in establishing and growing the Cancer Center of Putnam, serving as the Director of Radiation Oncology since its opening in 1991. He notes that the Cancer Center of Putnam has grown into a comprehensive cancer facility that provides radiation oncology services to Putnam County residents that are second to none in NE Florida. Of his numerous accomplishments during his career, Dr. Kuruvilla is most proud of his part in founding the facility. Also of note, the Center is currently APEX accredited, which is a quality badge awarded by the American Society of Therapeutic Oncology, that only a handful of Cancer Centers in Florida have attained.

Dedicated to providing the latest advancements in his field, Dr.

Kuruvilla is a Fellow of the American College of Radiation Oncology (FACRO), a member of the American Society of Therapeutic Radiology and Oncology, and the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine.

When considering his extraordinary impact in his community, Dr.

Kuruvilla credits his oath and philosophy that centers around his philosophy of giving everyone his sincerest efforts, regardless of their financial situation. The doctor also gives accolades to his mentors for their guidance and support during his career. These include Dr. Shyam Paryani, past Director of the Florida Radiation Oncology Group, Professor Marvin Rotman, Chairman of SUNY Downstate, NY, and the late Dr. Robert Kagan, of the Southern California Kaiser Permanent Group, where Dr Kuruvilla was a partner Physician, before moving to Florida, 30 plus years ago.

The doctor is known for being very civic-minded and has lead many philanthropic initiatives, the most prominent in his estimation being a founder member of the Putnam First Cancer Fund and being a Rotary Club of Palatka member. Dr. Kuruvilla thanks his wife, Sheila, for her love and support. In his spare time, he professes to be an audiophile and enjoys nature and wildlife photography.

