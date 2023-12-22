(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ume Festival 2024 promo code is "RSVP"FREDERICKSBURG, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Ultimate Music Experience (UME) is poised for a return in 2024 to South Padre Island Texas. This eagerly anticipated event, known for its atmosphere and performances, is scheduled for a one-night featuring some of the most prominent names in the electronic music scene. The Promo Code for UME 2024 is "RSVP" use the code for discount tickets and passes at .Location: Schlitterbahn Beach Waterpark, 33261 State Park Road 100, South Padre Island, TX.Date and Time: March 30, 2024, from 7 PM to 2 AM.Age Restriction: The event is open to individuals 18 years and older.UME Festival 2024 LIneupThe 2024 edition will be headlined by the electronic artist deadmau5, renowned for his dynamic and immersive performances. Joining deadmau5 are Wax Motif, Tom & Collins, and a selection of regional artists, promising a diverse and vibrant musical lineup that caters to a wide array of electronic dance music tastes.Ume Festival Pass and Ticket Information:Tickets for the Ultimate Music Experience 2024 are available for purchase as of December 21, 2023. Attendees are encouraged to visit the event's official website for more details and to secure their tickets.UME 2024 Promo Code for Discounted Tickets:It is noted that the UME 2024 promo code is "RSVP". The Ultimate Music Festival 2024 Promo Code has been associated with discount tickets and passes for events organized by the same group in 2024. Using the UME Festival Promo Code will provide a discount on 1-day tickets and passes to the event. While this promo code's applicability to UME 2024 is not explicitly confirmed, potential attendees may explore this option for potential discounts the promo code "RSVP" for discount tickets and passes to UME 2024.The Ultimate Music Experience 2024 at South Padre Island is set to be a night of music, community, and energy, uniting people through the power of music. With a lineup guaranteed to deliver an exceptional musical journey, this event is for dance music enthusiasts and party-goers. For the latest updates and information, the official UME website remains the primary source.

