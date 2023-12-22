Sentage Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results For The First Six Months Of Fiscal Year 2023

Financial Highlights for the First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2023



Total operating revenue was $82 in the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared with $0.18 million for the same period of last year, representing a 100% decrease. The reason for the decrease in revenue was that the Company's existing business had been declining while the Company attempted to enter into new businesses.

Net loss was $1.08 million in the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared with net loss of $0.96 million for the same period of last year. Basic and diluted loss per share was $0.46 in the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared with basic and diluted loss per share of $0.41 for the same period of last year.

Financial Results for the First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2023

Operating Revenue

Total operating revenue decreased by $0.18 million, or 100%, to $82 in the six months ended June 30, 2023, from $0.18 million for the same period of last year. The reason for the decrease in revenue was that the company's original business had been declining while the Company attempted to enter into new businesses.

Revenue from the prepaid payment network services business decreased by $0.18 million, or 100%, to $82 in the six months ended June 30, 2023, from $0.18 million for the same period of last year. Total number of merchant customers who used the Company's prepaid payment network services was 1 in the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 8 in the same period in 2022. During the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, the Company provided technology consulting and support services to these customers. The Company charged such merchant customers service fees for designing tailored payment solutions, interfacing their internal systems with the Company's prepaid card payment system, and providing their staff with relevant operation training. These merchant customers have not yet issued prepaid cards to their end customers as of June 30, 2023 and 2022 and as of the date of this filing.

The Company did not generate any revenue from consumer loan repayment and collection management, or loan recommendation services, during the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.

Operating Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased by $52,717, or 5%, to $1,080,345 in the six months ended June 30, 2022, from $1,133,062 for the same period of last year. The decrease was due to the following reasons:

Professionals consulting expenses decreased by $ 167,000 or 42% to $ 226,500 in the six months ended June 30, 2023, from $393,500 for the same period of last year. The decrease was primarily due to the Company paid a smaller amount of consulting services to third party professionals.

Provision for Income Taxes

Provision for income taxes was nil for the six months ended 30 June 2023, compared with nil for the same period last year.

Net Loss

Net loss was $1.08 million in the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared with net loss of $0.96 million for the same period of last year.

Loss Per Share

Basic and diluted loss per share was $0.46 in the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared with basic and diluted loss per share of $0.41 for the same period of last year.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash and restricted cash of $2, compared with $3.83 million as of December 31, 2022.

Cash Flow

Net cash used in operating activities was $1.04 million, compared with Net cash used in operating activities of $1.70 million for the same period of last year.

Net cash used in investing activities was $537, compared with Net cash used in investing activities of $7,874 for the same period of last year.

Net cash used in financing activity was $4,709, compared with Net cash used in financing activity of $0.04 million for the same period of last year.

