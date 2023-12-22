SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. - TRDA

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (“Entrada” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: TRDA). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Entrada and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

After the market closed on December 19, 2022, Entrada issued a press release announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) placed a clinical hold on the Company's Investigational New Drug Application for ENTR-601-44 for the potential treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The FDA indicated that they would provide an official Clinical Hold letter to Entrada within 30 days.

On this news, Entrada's stock price fell $3.93 per share, or 19.76%, to close at $15.96 per share on December 20, 2022.

Then, on November 22, 2023, Entrada announced that after reevaluating additional information on ENTR-601-44, the FDA refused to lift the previously announced clinical hold on its Phase 1 trial.

On this news, Entrada's stock price fell $5.31 per share, or 31.85%, to close at $11.36 per share on November 22, 2023.

