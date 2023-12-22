DR. PHONE FIX WINS PEOPLE's CHOICE AWARD IN 2023 STEVIE® INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS AWARDS COMPETITION

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Founder & CEO Piyush SawhneyROME, ITALY, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Phone Fix, Canada's award-winning cell phone repair company, has been named winner of the 2023 People's Choice Stevie® Award for Favourite Company in the electronics category in the 20th Annual Stevie® International Business Awards. The International Business Awards (IBAs) are the world's premier business awards program. The winners of the crystal People's Choice Stevie Awards were celebrated during an awards gala in Rome, Italy.Dr. Phone Fix CEO Piyush Sawhney says,“Winning a People's Choice Award is a high honour and demonstrates that we're providing the service and products our customers want and expect. We're grateful for their continued support.”The People's Choice Stevie® Awards for Favourite Companies are an annual feature of the International Business Awards. All winners in the IBA's Company/Organization of the Year categories were included in people's choice voting. The worldwide public vote was conducted over a five week period with the highest number of votes deciding the winners in a variety of industry categories. More than 96,000 votes were cast overall.More than 3,700 nominations were submitted to this year's International Business Awards by businesses and organizations in 61 nations and territories, for consideration in a wide range of categories including New Product or Service of the Year, Most Innovative Company of the Year, Management Team of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year and Executive of the Year, among others.“The winners of the People's Choice Stevie Awards were able to activate and motivate their customers, employees, social media followers and others to vote for them, and that is a testament to the healthy ties they have to those audiences,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller.Details about The International Business Awards, the complete list of People's Choice Stevie Award winners, and the list of all 2023 Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners in the IBAs are available at .About Dr. Phone FixDr. Phone Fix is a multiple award-winning, eco-friendly, customer-centric growth leader in Canada's multi-million-dollar cell phone and electronics repair industry. Founded in 2019 in Edmonton, Alberta, it is Canada's largest privately owned company in the sector, and it is the second largest seller of certified pre-owned phones. It has been opening one new store every three weeks and now has 34 locations in 20 cities across four provinces with plans for 166 more. Dr. Phone Fix is a nominee, finalist or winner of 55 awards. It is an Apple Repair Provider and a Samsung Authorized Service Provider and a Service Partner and a partner with non-profit battery recycler, Call2Recycle. It has 16, 000 positive online Google reviews and a 4.9-star Google rating.About the Stevie® AwardsStevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. A ninth program, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, will debut in 2024. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honouring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the 'Stevies' recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at .

