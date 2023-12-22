11 Victims In Prague University Shooting Identified: Police

(MENAFN- IANS) Prague, Dec 23 (IANS) Eleven of all the victims in the university shooting in Prague have been identified, the Czech police said.

"We are still working at the scene of the shooting. Currently, we have identified 11 of the deceased and are working to confirm other identities," the police said on Friday on social media X.

The tragedy at the Faculty of Arts of Charles University has left 13 people dead and 25 others wounded before the student shooter possibly killed himself, according to the police.

The police have tightened nationwide preventive measures since Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan told Czech Radio on Friday that the shooting was "a terrible act, unprecedented in the history of the Czech Republic," but with no indication of links with "international terrorism".

The police said the suspected shooter had killed his father at home outside Prague before travelling to the campus.

The Czech government has declared Saturday a national day of mourning for the victims.

Before the incident, the worst shooting in the country occurred on February 24, 2015, when a 63-year-old man opened fire at a restaurant in the southeastern town of Uhersky Brod, killing eight people before killing himself.

