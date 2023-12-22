Prosmile Holdings, LLC Provides Notice Following Data Security Incident

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TOMS RIVER, N.J., Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProSmile Holdings, LLC, ("ProSmile"), is a dental service organization headquartered in Toms River, New Jersey, which experienced a data security incident that may have involved personal and protected health information belonging to individuals who sought dental treatment or services at various dental practices that ProSmile supports. ProSmile has sent notification of this incident by way of the United States Postal Service to potentially impacted individuals and provided resources to assist them.

On July 7, 2022, ProSmile became aware of a possible data security incident involving its email tenant. Following discovery, we engaged an independent cybersecurity firm to investigate the scope of potential access to the ProSmile email tenant, and whether sensitive information may have been affected. The investigation subsequently revealed that certain personal and protected health information may have been accessed or acquired without authorization. We then initiated a comprehensive review of the potentially impacted data to determine the types of personal and protected health information involved and identify the potentially impacted individuals. Following completion of the review of data, we then worked diligently to gather current contact information needed to notify all potentially affected individuals. This process was completed on November 29, 2023.

Based on the investigation, the affected personal and protected health information may have included names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver's license or other state identification card numbers, financial account numbers, payment card numbers, medical treatment information, diagnosis or clinical information, provider information, prescription information, and health insurance information.

On December 22, 2023, ProSmile provided notice of this incident to the potentially impacted individuals. In so doing, ProSmile provided information about the incident and about steps that potentially impacted individuals can take to protect their information.

In addition, ProSmile has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time and can be reached at 1-888-817-4969, or you can go to .

The privacy and protection of personal and protected health information is our top priority, and ProSmile deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

