SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Gildan Activewear Inc. - GIL

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Gildan Activewear Inc. ("Gildan" or the"Company") (NYSE: GIL).



The investigation concerns whether Gildan and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 11, 2023, Gildan issued a press release“announc[ing] that Glenn J. Chamandy has left his position as President and Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company. Vince Tyra has been appointed President and CEO effective February 12, 2024.” Also on December 11, 2023, Chamandy issued a separate statement to the effect that he had learned only the previous day that the Company's Board of Directors“was terminating [his] employment agreement without cause.”

Following news of Chamandy's departure, Gildan's stock price fell $3.94 per share, or 10.79%, to close at $32.58 per share on December 11, 2023.

