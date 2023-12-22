Morris Propane In Monticello Joins The Southern Quality Propane Family

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONTICELLO, FL, USA, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Southern Quality Propane is proud to share its expansion in Monticello as Morris Propane joins its growing company. Originally started in 1939 as Morris Petroleum, over the years Morris Propane has built a reputation for excellence in customer service with its customers. It joins Southern Quality Propane as the leading local independent provider of propane in South Georgia and North Florida.“We are proud to have the Morris Propane company team join our Southern Quality Propane family,” said SQP president Brent Henson.“Southern Quality Propane has quickly become the leader in local, high-quality and independent propane. We're based here. We're not a large corporate entity located out of state. Our team is comprised of smaller companies that came together to protect independent propane by our area, for our customers. In talking with owners John and Jo Morris, we knew we shared their commitment to taking care of local customers, protecting prices here and just treating people right. We care about families and love that Morris Propane is a third generation family-owned business-this is a very special next step for them and for us.”Morris Propane officially became a part of Southern Quality Propane on December 22, 2023. The company will maintain the same great team customers have come to love.Southern Quality Propane is the leader in local independent propane in South Georgia and North Florida. The company serves customers with residential propane, agricultural propane, and commercial/industrial propane along with servicing customers on natural gas. The company offers delivery service, automatic fill-ups, inspections, maintenance contracts, and much more. Southern Quality Propane maintains headquarters in Thomasville, Georgia. For more information, call (855) 430-1099.Visit Southern Quality Propane online at southernqualitypropane.### END ###

