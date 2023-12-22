Latin America Leads The World In Optimism For 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Latin America, Mexico and Peru are spearheading a wave of optimism for 2024, with over 80% of their populations anticipating improvements.



This positive sentiment also reflects in their outlook on the global economy, according to a survey by Ipsos.



Notably, Mexico and Brazil show particular confidence, with more than 60% of people anticipating better days, says Ipsos .



Globally, economic concerns linger. About 79% worry about rising prices outpacing incomes.



Similarly, 70% fear increased inflation in 2024. These figures portray a cautious global mindset.



However, Latin America's outlook shines brighter. The Ipsos survey indicates nearly 70% believe 2024 will outshine 2023, a 5% increase from the previous year.



European countries, too, are contributing to this optimism. They have historically maintained a 75% to 80% optimism level over the past decade.



This year, Poland and Sweden show a notable boost in positive expectations. Despite these positive trends, a sense of negativity about 2023 prevails globally.







Around 70% view it poorly for their country, and 53% feel it negatively impacted them and their families.



Yet, these numbers are improving, suggesting a shift toward a more positive perception.



Ipsos reports a decline in negative views since the 2020 pandemic. Then, 90% viewed the year negatively. This gradual shift indicates a return to pre-crisis levels of optimism.

Latin America stands out

Globally, 50% expect a stronger economy in 2024, a 4% increase from the previous year.



Countries like Indonesia, India, and Mexico are particularly optimistic, with over 85% of citizens expecting a better year. On the other hand, Japan and France are less hopeful.



Despite this global concern, Latin America's economic outlook remains positive. The ECLAC has updated its growth forecast for the region.



It now predicts a 2.2% increase in 2023, up from 1.7%. For 2024, a growth of 1.9% is expected, above the earlier 1.5% estimate.



These figures, though modest, reflect an improving trend. In summary, Latin America stands out with its optimistic outlook for 2024.



While global concerns about inflation and economic stability persist, the region's positive expectations could play a key role in its economic recovery and growth.



This hopeful perspective sets Latin America apart as it looks forward to a brighter future.

