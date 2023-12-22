Advanced Reinsurance Contracts And Disputes Masterclass, 1 Day Virtual Training Course

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Reinsurance industry practices have changed in recent years, placing more and more emphasis and importance on reinsurance contract wordings. It is more apparent that a contract is only an advantage if it exactly reflects what the underwriter intended and the insured expected.

If companies want to avoid lengthy and expensive disputes, they must develop clear and thorough reinsurance agreements and avoid frequent and small nuances that can land reinsurance companies in trouble.

This seminar focuses on the more advanced, up-to-the-minute issues.

Benefits of attending



Get up-to-date with the latest developments in applicable law

Understand the impact of the Insurance Act 2015 and the Enterprise Act 2016 on your policy wording

Hear about the role of notice, information and claims control/cooperation clauses

Grasp and learn to avoid the common mistakes in drafting watertight reinsurance clauses

Master the latest developments in property and casualty clauses

Gain knowledge of the regulatory considerations when launching a new product

Understand the implications of recent judgments involving follow clauses Learn how to be prepared for reinsurance disputes and how to deal with them when they arise

Course Agenda

Follow wordings - issues, options and effective drafting



Arbitration awards, and English/foreign judgments

Settlements - how to draft wide or narrow clauses

"Without prejudice" and "ex-gratia" settlements

Businesslike steps and the burden of proof Dealing with commutations

The Insurance Act 2015 and the Enterprise Act 2016 - case update and how they impact your policy wording



The legal nature of warranties (sections 9 and 10)

The effect of Section 11

How to draft around section 11(3) - terms defining the risk

Fair Presentation - new rules and wording tweaks

Section 13A, damages for late payment of claims; key drafting issues for reinsurers Contracting out and the transparency requirements

Notice, information and claims control/cooperation clauses



Purpose

Reporting and notice clauses - "immediate', "as soon as practicable" notice

Conditions precedent

Access to records clauses

Late notice issues Confidentiality

Drafting watertight reinsurance clauses: some common mistakes



Full follow clause/back-to-back presumption

Avoid incorporate

Don't cut and paste

Check for internal consistency between clauses

Put all the clauses in the right places in the document

Use clear language

Make sure definitions are relevant to all uses

Don't use the same words in different senses Don't rely on the courts to imply terms

Developments in property and casualty clauses



Wording issues for emerging and developing markets

Clauses broadening cedants' rights Additional observations and developments

Aggregation



Drafting for the correct breadth of aggregating factor ("loss", "occurrence", "series", "event", "catastrophe", "originating cause")

Hours clauses

Considering drafting issues in the context of recent catastrophes including Covid-19 Practical tips

Regulatory considerations when launching a new product



Why is regulatory compliance important?

Why is regulatory risk higher for new products?

The impact of insurance regulation on the structure, content and sale of new products

How do you create a compliant MVP? What are the risks of working with other business partners/distribution partners?

Being prepared for reinsurance disputes: Wordings and their role in dispute resolution



Governing law and jurisdiction

Arbitration

Mediation (and med/arb)

Selection of panel members

Disclosure and evidentiary matters Settlement agreements and commutations (including IBNR)

