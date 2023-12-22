Time To Renew Palm Beach County 2024 Pet Licensing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Palm Beach County pet owners: it's time to renew your furry friend's license for 2024, says Community Solutions Partner, parent company of Pet Parent!
Get Licensed, Get Rewarded:
Make Your Pet Legal- Purchase or Renew Your Pet License.
Pet Parent, the official pet license vendor for Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control, offers a convenient and rewarding way to ensure your pet is registered and protected. As an animal welfare solution provider, Pet Parent goes beyond licensing, working towards no-kill shelters and reuniting lost pets with their owners.
Here's what Pet Parent offers:
High capture rate pet registry: Easily find lost pets and ensure your pet's safe return.
Veterinarian and shelter partnerships: Renew licenses and meet vaccination requirements conveniently.
Multilingual customer service: Get help in your language.
Flexible payment options: Choose from credit cards,
ACH, checks, or cash.
Customizable Licensing: Programs that allow licensing to coincide with any fixed date (initial license date), or rabies vaccination date.
Free registration of your microchip: Get your pet microchipped for added safety and identification.
Free shelter software data integration
Renew Your License Today:
Renew your pet's license quickly and easily through Pet Parent's Palm Beach County secure online portal:
License Your Pet Now
Additional Resources:
List of Participating Veterinarians: Approved Tag Providers
Veterinarian Partnership Inquiries:
Customer and Partner Support:
or (844) 738-2426.
Don't wait, renew your pet's license today and enjoy the peace of mind that comes with responsible pet ownership!
