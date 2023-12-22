Immigration Canada Extends Study And Work Permits For Israelis – Palestinians

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) OTTAWA, Canada – Marc Miller, minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship, announced temporary immigration measures to support family members of Canadians and permanent residents from the region, as well as Israelis and Palestinians already in Canada.

Since Hamas's terrorist attack in early October, Canada has been actively working to support the assisted departure of Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their eligible family members from Israel, the West Bank and Gaza.

Canada remains deeply concerned about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, and the scale of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Fee-exempt study or open work permits in Canada

Beginning December 21, 2023, the following people can apply for a fee-exempt study or open work permit:



Foreign national family members of Canadian citizens and Permanent Residents (PRs) who have left Israel and the Palestinian Territories, either with their family members or of their own accord, since the onset of the current conflict. Israelis and Palestinians already in Canada who feel unsafe returning to the region at this time.

For those with loved ones living in Gaza

“We understand many Canadians are concerned about the safety of their loved ones in Gaza. That is why we are introducing special measures to support temporary residence for extended family members in Gaza who are related to Canadian citizens and permanent residents. We will also prioritize the processing of all existing and new permanent residence applications for Palestinians within family-based streams.”

“The situation in Gaza is volatile and unpredictable. Israel has expanded ground operations in the Gaza Strip, and air strikes continue. Movement out of Gaza remains extremely challenging, and may not be possible as countries set their own entry and exit requirements. If individuals are able to exit Gaza, they will need to complete all admissibility and eligibility requirements before they can be approved to come to Canada. Canada continues to work with partners in the region to facilitate the exit of Canadian citizens, permanent residents and eligible family members.”

IRCC has a dedicated service channel for enquiries on these special measures available for clients both in Canada and abroad at 613-321-4243, with collect calls accepted. Clients can add the keyword“MOME2023” to the IRCC crisis web form with their enquiry, and it will be prioritized.

Minister Miller, said: “The scale of this humanitarian crisis is devastating and the situation on the ground is challenging. Israelis and Palestinians in Canada will continue to find safety here and we will do what we can to help loved ones who have fled the region, as well as eligible family members who remain in Gaza. We will continue to remain flexible with our response so we can meet the unique needs of those who require our support.”

-p decoding="async" class="alignnone wp-image-4667" src="/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/new-hashtag-300x40.png" alt="" width="668" height="89" srcset="/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/new-hashtag-300x40.png 300w, /wp-content/uploads/2019/12/new-hashtag-768x102.png 768w, /wp-content/uploads/2019/12/new-hashtag-696x93.png 696w, /wp-content/uploads/2019/12/new-hashtag-1068x142.png 1068w, /wp-content/uploads/2019/12/new-hashtag.png 1352w" sizes="(max-width: 668px) 100vw, 668px" />

The post Immigration Canada extends study and work permits for Israelis – Palestinians appeared first on Caribbean News Global .