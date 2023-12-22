Additional Booths Now Available For The Harlem Fine Arts Show's 16Th Season, HFAS16: Renaissance Now

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HFAS16 Booths Available Now

Celebrating Black History Month, The event Takes Place February 23-25, 2024 in NYC

- Dion Clarke, FounderNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Harlem Fine Arts Show (HFAS16) is delighted to announce that due to overwhelming demand, additional booths are now available for its highly anticipated 16th season, HFAS16: Renaissance Now. Celebrating Black History Month, the event is scheduled to take place from February 23-25, 2024, at the Glasshouse, 660 12th Avenue, in the vibrant heart of New York City.The excitement grows as artists such as Youveline Joseph, Thomas Lockhart, Sherwin Cadore, Sanusi Olatunji, Nai Turner, Lakeem Wilson, Kai Watson, Justin Ellis, Judith Eloise Hooper, Duane Corey, David Dixon, Damien Mathis, Cole Douglas, Basil Watson and Alise Loebelsohn have already registered to participate. The current list of galleries includes E&S Gallery of Louisville, KY, Waterkolours Fine Art Gallery of Memphis, TN, Keith Golden Galleries of Denver, CO and it continues to grow daily. The lineup includes talented individuals whose work reflects the diverse and profound contributions of the African diaspora .To preview the HFAS16 participating artists, click here:Booths will soon become limited therefore, interested artists and galleries are encouraged to secure their spot at this premier Black History Month Celebration by visiting hfas/become-an-artist for more information.HFAS16 promises a breathtaking showcase of African American art, culture, and heritage, featuring a diverse range of artists and their unique works, including paintings, sculptures, photography, and mixed media pieces. The list of participating artists for this season is available on the HFAS website, creating an exciting buzz within the art community.Dion Clarke, the visionary Founder of Harlem Fine Arts Show, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "The response to HFAS16 has been phenomenal, and we're excited to offer additional booths to accommodate the growing interest from artists and galleries. This season is shaping up to be an extraordinary celebration of African American creativity and cultural richness."In its 16th season, HFAS continues to fulfill its mission of providing a platform for African diaspora artists, fostering community engagement, and contributing to the professional development of emerging talents. The event's collaboration with esteemed organizations such as the NAACP Mid-Manhattan Branch, The Links, Inc., Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Tau Omega Chapter, the Share For Life Foundation, Inc., and the Morehouse Manhattan Alumni Association underscores its commitment to social change and community development.As HFAS16 approaches, the anticipation is palpable, and with limited booth spaces remaining, interested parties are encouraged to secure their participation promptly. For ticket information, booth reservations, and general inquiries, please visit or contact Theresa Redd at ... or (917) 445-7495.###About Harlem Fine Arts Show:The Harlem Fine Arts Show (HFAS) is the largest touring African diaspora art show in the United States, showcasing contemporary paintings, sculpture, and photography. Since its inception in 2009, HFAS has welcomed over 80,000 visitors, journeyed to more than 10 cities, and collaborated with leading galleries and artists. HFAS serves as a platform for African diaspora artists, offering opportunities for exhibition, sales, internships, scholarships, and contributing to the professional development of emerging artists.#HFAS16#HarlemFineArtsShow#buyblackartVisit our website: hfas/nyc2024Watch Trailer Video:Artist Preview:

