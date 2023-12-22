Andrew Feinberg Joins SEDA Expert's Corporate Governance Expert Witness Practice

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) New York, NY, December 22, 2023 – SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Andrew W. Feinberg joined the firm as Managing Director.

“We are delighted to add Andrew to our expanding Corporate Governance practice,” said Damiano Colnago, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Andrew's entire career has focused on corporate governance, operations, strategy, and the leadership roles of directors and officers. Andrew founded the venture capital firm Argon Ventures in 2019 to help catalyze new businesses based on the deployment of deep-tech advances in artificial intelligence and related fields to transform existing industries. To date Argon has led or been a major investor in 25 early stage companies, two of which have already exited through highly valuable exits to American Express and Cisco, respectively. Andrew plays an extremely active role as Board Member and Advisor to many of the companies in the Argon Ventures portfolio.

Prior to founding Argon, Andrew was a founding executive and held numerous leadership roles at Brightcove Inc. (Nasdaq:“BCOV”). Among his roles, Andrew served as Chief Executive Officer, where he met or exceeded public market analyst revenue and earnings targets every quarter and nearly doubled the company's stock price during his tenure. Prior to his role as CEO, Andrew served during various periods as the company's President and COO, SVP International (during which he successfully led the company's expansion into numerous valuable markets around the world), and Chief Legal Officer, with responsibility for corporate governance, compliance, and all Board of Directors' activities.

Andrew previously served as Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel, and VP Corporate and Business Development at Lycos Inc. For a decade prior to Lycos, Andrew was in private practice at the law firms of Shearman & Sterling in NY and Choate Hall in Boston. Andrew's work as a private attorney focused on counseling and representing directors and officers on governance matters and corporate transactions, government investigations (civil and criminal) and active or threatened litigation. Andrew started his career as law clerk to a federal judge.

In addition to his professional background, Andrew guest lectures at Cornell Law School on topics relating to corporate governance and Tufts University on entrepreneurship, and serves on the board of a nationally recognized museum, where he is a member of the finance committee and the strategic committee.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.