FFRC Asks Private Schools Not To Charge Fee

In a circular issued Friday, the FFRC Chairperson Justice Sunil Hali said that complaints are pouring in that the private schools are charging admission fee in violation of statute, as the admission process for new academic session has either commenced or is about to commence in private schools of J&K.



He said that it is also being alleged that the majority of schools are taking the money in cash and not providing receipt against the amount charged.



Referring to the Section20E (1) of Jammu and Kashmir School Education Act 2002 amended from time to time,

Justice Sunil Hali said that

the private schools shall not charge any fee from the students or guardians, except tuition fee, annual fee, transport fee and voluntary special purpose fee such as the picnic, tour and excursions, etc. completely voluntary in nature or any other fee as may be approved by the

FFRC

after following the procedure prescribed.

“Provided that private schools shall not charge in any manner, any other fee including admission fee or any amount, by whatever name called than the fee mentioned above,” the Act reads.

In this direction, the FFRC Chairperson in a circular instructed all private schools of UT not to charge admission fee in violation of Statute. He said in case of a complaint is proved against a private school having charged admission fee, it will be deemed to have been charged from all students admitted and action in accordance with law will be taken against the school management.



“In case of denial by the school management has charged admission fee on the pretext of lack of receipt or otherwise, the matter will be referred to CBI for conducting enquiry in the matter. In case of adverse report from the investigation agency, action in accordance with law will be taken against the school which may include de-recognition/dis-affiliation,” the circular adds.

