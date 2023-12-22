Ice Tea Group Announces Wisej 3.5 And New MAUI Product

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Ice Tea Group announces a new version of its enterprise web framework and a new product for desktop and mobile application development based on Microsoft's .NET MAUI. WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2023 /
Ice Tea Group, a worldwide leader in application modernization, has announced the release of version 3.5 of its enterprise web development framework for ASP Core. Wisej 3.5 includes new controls for accepting user signatures, integrating chat functionality, and adding optical character recognition (OCR) to Wisej applications. The new version of the framework also introduces a Bootstrap dark theme.
Wisej Hybrid Based on .NET MAUI
Ice Tea Group is also releasing the first version of its new desktop and mobile development framework, Wisej Hybrid , which uses .NET MAUI to enable Wisej applications to run without an internet connection . Wisej Hybrid applications can leverage device-specific features and frameworks such as CoreML (iOS) and Google ML Kit (Android) to provide barcode scanning, OCR (text), and document scanning functionalities in Wisej applications. Wisej Hybrid applications can be deployed to the Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS app stores.
Read the full blog post here: Wisej 3.5 Beta Released - Wisej
