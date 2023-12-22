Compliancequest Joins National Safety Council Techhub Marketplace

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) The online directory directly connects companies with credible safety technology providers.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2023 / ComplianceQuest is now featured in the TechHub Marketplace , a new searchable online directory created by the National Safety Council designed to help companies easily find technology providers best suited to address their unique safety risks.

Companies looking to adopt safety technology can explore the NSC TechHub Marketplace, where each partner has a listing page. Listings are filterable by technology type, addressed hazards, and use-applications. The site also offers insights from partners and sponsors, such as white papers and webinars, on the latest research and developments in safety technology.

"At NSC, we often work directly with companies to identify technologies that would reduce risk in their workplaces," said Emily Whitcomb, director of innovation at the National Safety Council. "With the TechHub Marketplace, NSC can now take employers through the next logical step and offer technology provider options. This is a game changer in our process to save lives."

ComplianceQuest redefines environmental, health, and safety (EHS) management with SafetyQuest, an AI-powered suite on Salesforce. SafetyQuest represents the forefront of innovation in workplace safety and environmental compliance, providing EHS leaders with intuitive and powerful tools designed for comprehensive data analysis and effective decision-making.

SafetyQuest offers tools to ensure safe people, a safe place, and a safe process at an affordable cost. It streamlines safety programs with real-time information and ready-made regulatory reports, eliminating the need for paper processes and manual spreadsheets.

ComplianceQuest's AI-powered Safety Management Solution includes incident management, risk assessment, behavior-based safety (BBS), audit management, safety inspections, document management, training management, and actions management functionality. Accessible on any mobile device, SafetyQuest enables users to capture safety data in the field, saving time, improving data accuracy, and increasing employee engagement.

SafetyQuest enables easy reporting of observations and incidents, audits, investigations, and CAPA implementation. It includes ready-made OSHA forms (300, 301, 300A) and advanced dashboards for risk pattern identification, implementation of effective control, and overall risk reduction for employees and organizations.

"With current market conditions, companies need powerful yet simple-to-use software to help adopt AI-powered safety management systems that comply with standards and regulations in a budget-friendly manner. Embedded best practice templates and checklists help organizations ensure enterprise-wide consistency and access to actionable insights that help mitigate risks," stated Prashanth Rajendran, CEO of ComplianceQuest. "Advanced reports and analytics embedded within SafetyQuest provide organizations with insights to help make prompt decisions and enhance safety performance."

About ComplianceQuest

Transform to a fully connected business with a next-generation AI-powered Product Lifecycle, Quality and Safety management platform, built on Salesforce. Our connected suite of solutions helps businesses of all sizes increase quality, safety, and efficiency as they bring their products from concept to customer success. Our intelligent data-driven platform comes with best-in-class integrated processes to mitigate risks, protecting your employees, suppliers, and brand reputation, and to increase innovation, compliance, profit, and customer loyalty. ComplianceQuest is pre-validated and easy to implement, use, and maintain, allowing for streamlined communication and collaboration across the product value chain.

About the National Safety Council

NSC is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate - and has been for 110 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace and roadways. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

