(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2023 / TroyMoney Partners, a WorldVest company, began with a mission to tokenize vaulted gold and other precious metals on the blockchain creating a series of Asset Backed Digital Currencies to be part of the "Future of Money". The innovation of the Bitcoin blockchain technology married with the intrinsic value of gold allows for the reintroduction of Gold as Money to be used as a private monetary system offering gold portability with instant liquidity into fiat currency.

The Gold on Sats platform allows vaulted precious metals including Gold, Silver, Platinum and Palladium that possess a real intrinsic value to be easily divisible, fungible and portable and allowing these metals to be held not only as real store of value, also enabling a quick and efficient transfer of value as a fungible token on any Bitcoin network of choice and used as a payment platform for the purchase of goods and services.

TroyMoney Chairman, Garrett K. Krause, stated, "This past year, the global demand for Gold has risen due to global market volatility and geopolitical instability pushing investors to gold for capital preservation as the true store of value, driving a global demand pushing current prices to all-time highs, with many predicting a possible future over $3,500 per troy ounce." Krause continues, "We have overcome challenges with uncertain global regulations to finding the right token protocol for this project, the new Gold on Sats Token will use the innovative Ordinals token protocols allowing the ability to identify, track, transfer and inscribe sCrypt smart contracts directly on-chain on any Bitcoin Satoshi, creating a decentralized, secure and safe way to own, transfer and transact vaulted gold as a global money standard. Further, the Gold on Sats tokens will be fully integrated with many current Ordinals supported wallets. The vaulted gold tokens will easily transfer peer to peer, like a Gold Venmo, and be used as efficient merchant payment options for the purchase of goods such as a cup of coffee, allowing people around the world to reduce dependency on fiat currency and begin to live on a Gold Standard."

The projected launch of Gold on Sats will be Q1, 2024 when investors can onboard and begin their gold journeys. Please follow our progress on Twitter at @TroyisMoney.

About TroyMoney Partners, Inc.

TroyMoney Partners continues its initiatives such as the Gold on Sats token using blockchain technology, innovative token protocols together with real-world assets such as gold and other commodities as viable alternatives to the current system of holding questionable Government IOU's known as fiat currencies with a long history of consistent proven devaluation over time due to inflation and uncontrolled money printing.

About WorldVest

WorldVest is an innovative global investment and project development organization for opportunistic high-growth global transactions. Recognizing the disconnect between the project needs and the limitations of traditional investment banking, private equity, and venture capital institutions, WorldVest seeks to set a new standard, emerging as a partner and solution provider where one did not previously exist.

