Inflation In Japan Slows In November To Lowest Since July 2022

Consumer prices in Japan rose 2.8% year-on-year in November, Azernews reports, citing International Media
Thus, the rate of recovery slowed down from 3.3% in October and
turned out to be the lowest since July 2022.
Prices excluding fresh food (a key indicator tracked by the
country's central bank) rose 2.5% year-on-year last month after
rising 2.9% in October. The rise was also the smallest since July
2022.
Nevertheless, the indicator has remained above the Bank of
Japan's 2% target for twenty consecutive months.
Inflation excluding food and energy in November was 3.8%
year-on-year, compared to 4% a month earlier.
Consumer prices in Japan decreased by 0.1% in November compared to
the previous month. In October, they increased by 0.7%.
