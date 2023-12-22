               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Inflation In Japan Slows In November To Lowest Since July 2022


12/22/2023 3:10:42 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Consumer prices in Japan rose 2.8% year-on-year in November, Azernews reports, citing International Media Outlets.

Thus, the rate of recovery slowed down from 3.3% in October and turned out to be the lowest since July 2022.
Prices excluding fresh food (a key indicator tracked by the country's central bank) rose 2.5% year-on-year last month after rising 2.9% in October. The rise was also the smallest since July 2022.

Nevertheless, the indicator has remained above the Bank of Japan's 2% target for twenty consecutive months.

Inflation excluding food and energy in November was 3.8% year-on-year, compared to 4% a month earlier.
Consumer prices in Japan decreased by 0.1% in November compared to the previous month. In October, they increased by 0.7%.

MENAFN22122023000195011045ID1107649903

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search