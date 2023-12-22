Inflation In Japan Slows In November To Lowest Since July 2022

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Consumer prices in Japan rose 2.8% year-on-year in November, Azernews reports, citing International Media Outlets.

Thus, the rate of recovery slowed down from 3.3% in October and turned out to be the lowest since July 2022.

Prices excluding fresh food (a key indicator tracked by the country's central bank) rose 2.5% year-on-year last month after rising 2.9% in October. The rise was also the smallest since July 2022.

Nevertheless, the indicator has remained above the Bank of Japan's 2% target for twenty consecutive months.

Inflation excluding food and energy in November was 3.8% year-on-year, compared to 4% a month earlier.

Consumer prices in Japan decreased by 0.1% in November compared to the previous month. In October, they increased by 0.7%.