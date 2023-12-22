Infantino: Decision Of EU Court On Super League Not Change Anything

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The decision of the European Court of Justice, which declared illegal the blocking of the creation of the Super League, will not change anything from the point of view of organizing football tournaments, Azernews reports, citing the president of the International Football Federation Gianni Infantino.

Earlier, the European Court of Justice recognized that the actions of the Union of European Football Associations and the International Football Federation to block the creation of the Super League violated the competition law.

"With the utmost respect to the European Court of Justice, today's decision does not really change anything. Historically, we have organized the best competitions in the world, and this will continue to be the case," Infantino said.

Previously, a number of leading European clubs officially refused to participate in the Super League, including English Manchester United, German Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, French PSG, Monaco, Spanish Atletico, Sevilla, Valencia, Real Sociedad, Italian Inter". Spanish Barcelona and Real Madrid supported the creation of the project. The readiness to participate in a dialogue for the joint implementation of the Super League project was announced in the Italian Napoli.