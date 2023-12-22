Infantino: Decision Of EU Court On Super League Not Change Anything

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The decision of the European Court of Justice, which declared
illegal the blocking of the creation of the Super League, will not
change anything from the point of view of organizing football
tournaments, Azernews reports, citing the
president of the International Football Federation Gianni
Infantino.
Earlier, the European Court of Justice recognized that the
actions of the Union of European Football Associations and the
International Football Federation to block the creation of the
Super League violated the competition law.
"With the utmost respect to the European Court of Justice,
today's decision does not really change anything. Historically, we
have organized the best competitions in the world, and this will
continue to be the case," Infantino said.
Previously, a number of leading European clubs officially
refused to participate in the Super League, including English
Manchester United, German Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund,
French PSG, Monaco, Spanish Atletico, Sevilla, Valencia, Real
Sociedad, Italian Inter". Spanish Barcelona and Real Madrid
supported the creation of the project. The readiness to participate
in a dialogue for the joint implementation of the Super League
project was announced in the Italian Napoli.
