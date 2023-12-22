Brazil Approves Bill On Establishment Of King Pele Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The Brazilian Chamber of Deputies (the lower house of the
country's congress) has approved a bill on the establishment of
King Pele Day, Azernews reports, citing
Estadao.
The holiday is dedicated to three-time world football champion
Pele, and it is proposed to celebrate it on November 19 throughout
the country. In 1969, on this day, the Brazilian scored the
thousandth goal of his career. Now the text of the bill will be
sent to the Senate for approval.
In April, Pele's name was included in the Portuguese dictionary.
It was introduced as a synonym for the word "best".
Pele passed away on December 29 last year at the age of 82 after
internal organ failure. The Brazilian is a three-time world
football champion. He played for Santos for 18 years and became the
Brazilian champion six times with the team. In 1999, the
International Olympic Committee recognized the forward as the
athlete of the century.
