Brazil Approves Bill On Establishment Of King Pele Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Brazilian Chamber of Deputies (the lower house of the country's congress) has approved a bill on the establishment of King Pele Day, Azernews reports, citing Estadao.

The holiday is dedicated to three-time world football champion Pele, and it is proposed to celebrate it on November 19 throughout the country. In 1969, on this day, the Brazilian scored the thousandth goal of his career. Now the text of the bill will be sent to the Senate for approval.

In April, Pele's name was included in the Portuguese dictionary. It was introduced as a synonym for the word "best".

Pele passed away on December 29 last year at the age of 82 after internal organ failure. The Brazilian is a three-time world football champion. He played for Santos for 18 years and became the Brazilian champion six times with the team. In 1999, the International Olympic Committee recognized the forward as the athlete of the century.