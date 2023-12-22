UK Economy Is On Verge Of Technical Recession

(MENAFN- AzerNews) UK economy shrinks by 0.1% from July to September 2023, Azernews reports, citing the National Statistical
Service (Office for National Statistics, ONS) Of the United
Kingdom.
This indicator turned out to be worse than the expectations of
experts, who predicted the country's GDP growth of 0.2%. The
indicators of the second quarter were also worsened.
According to new data from the statistical office, GDP did not
grow from April to June (instead of the previously announced growth
of 0.2%). Thus, the country's economy was on the verge of a
technical recession, when the recession was recorded for two
consecutive quarters.
MENAFN22122023000195011045ID1107649899
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.