41 Deposits Of Radioactive Metals Registered In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) More than 2,085 deposits of 43 types of minerals have been
discovered, more than 86% of them are currently being exploited
industrially, Azernews reports, citing Kun News
Agency.
In total, the state balance of mineral reserves of the republic
includes 2,537 mineral deposits, the head of the Department of the
Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology Ilyos Jumayev
announced.
Of the listed mines, 1855 are related to building materials, 296
to hydrocarbons, 128 to mining raw materials, 92 to precious
metals, 61 to mining chemical raw materials, 41 to radioactive
metals, 31 to semiprecious stones, 20 to non-ferrous and rare
metals, 8 to coal and oil shale, and 5 to deposits of ferrous
metals.
To date, 101 gold deposits and 3 silver deposits have been
accounted for. The main part of these mines is allocated as a raw
material base for the Navoi and Almalyk mining and metallurgical
combines.
There are 10 copper mines, the main reserves of which belong to
the Oliy Ziyo, Sary-Cheku, and Kyzata mines in the Tashkent
region.
There are tungsten reserves in 9 fields of Jizzakh, Navoi and
Samarkand regions and some of them are developed in a timely
manner.
More than 2,085 deposits of 43 types of minerals have been
discovered, more than 86% of them are currently being exploited
industrially.
MENAFN22122023000195011045ID1107649898
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.