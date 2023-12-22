Italian Business Confidence Up After Four Months Of Falls

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Istat said Friday that its business-confidence index, the Istat
Economic Sentiment Indicator (IESI), rose from 103.5 to 107.2
points in December, ending a four-month run of falls, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
The run of consecutive decreases had taken the index down to its
lowest level since April 2021 last month.
The national statistics agency said Italian consumer-confidence
remained on an upward trend, increasing from 103.6 to 106.7 points
this month.
MENAFN22122023000195011045ID1107649897
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.