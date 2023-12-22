               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Italian Business Confidence Up After Four Months Of Falls


12/22/2023 3:10:38 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Istat said Friday that its business-confidence index, the Istat Economic Sentiment Indicator (IESI), rose from 103.5 to 107.2 points in December, ending a four-month run of falls, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The run of consecutive decreases had taken the index down to its lowest level since April 2021 last month.

The national statistics agency said Italian consumer-confidence remained on an upward trend, increasing from 103.6 to 106.7 points this month.

